Vast majority of New Yorkers support governor’s stay-at-home & mask orders

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - New Yorkers overwhelmingly support Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders to stay home during the COVID-19 outbreak and to wear masks when they need to go out.
A Siena College poll released Monday morning shows 85 percent of the state’s registered voters upstate support the governor’s decision to extend until May 15 his “pause” orders that shut down much of the state’s economy.
That increases to 89 percent for News York City and 87 percent for its suburbs, which have been hit hardest by the coronavirus.
People support wearing masks when social distancing can’t be maintained by 89 percent upstate, 94 percent in New York City, and 93 percent in the suburbs.
“While you cannot find a single issue that would generate unanimous support from all 12 million New York voters, Cuomo’s order that face masks or coverings must be worn in public – when social distancing cannot be maintained – comes as close as any issue Siena College has ever polled,” pollster Steven Greenberg said.
The governor himself has received a popularity boost since the outbreak hit New York state.
“His 71-28 percent job performance rating this month bests last month’s all-time high,” Greenberg said, “and is up strikingly from a negative 36-63 percent rating just two months ago.” Cuomo’s job performance rating was 63-35 percent last month – his best ever until now.
Here are some of the poll’s other findings:
- Fifty-one percent of New Yorkers say they personally know someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and 32 percent, including nearly half of New York City voters, say they know someone who has died as a result of coronavirus.
- One-third of households include someone who has been laid off because of the COVID-19 crisis and half have someone working from home.
- Two-thirds of New Yorkers think large public gatherings are unlikely by summer.
- A majority of state residents say they are confident the United States “will be back to normal anytime soon.”
- Cuomo (84 percent) and Dr. Anthony Fauci (81 percent) continue to garner extraordinarily high approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as does “your local government leader” outside of New York City (78 percent).
- Trump’s handling of the pandemic fell to 34-65 percent, down from 41-56 percent approval last month.
The poll was conducted April 19-23 among 803 registered voters. It has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
