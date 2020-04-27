Your Turn: feedback on bankruptcy suggestion, elective surgeries & Brad Paisley

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As states, like New York, face mounting deficits because of COVID-19, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy. Governor Cuomo called it “one of the really dumb ideas of all time:”
It's not the federal government's job to bail out anyone, much less a state that made poor decisions.
Bret Martin
If the people of NY are less important than a corporation, then maybe the federal government shouldn't get any of our taxes.
Meredith George
COVID-19 didn't run the deficit way up. Cuomo and his reckless spending did.
Paul Montpetit
Governor Cuomo says many upstate hospitals will be allowed to start performing elective surgeries again:
I hope this will happen. My son needs a very important surgery and we've been waiting far too long.
Amanda Hunter
OMG. This is not good.
Sheri Miller
Some Watertown teachers were delighted when country music star Brad Paisley joined their book club on Zoom:
Wow!!! Not a country fan, but that is wicked awesome!
Gary Wayne
Sometimes we forget that superstars are human as well and crave normalcy in their everyday lives.
Hope L. Danks Culbertson
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.