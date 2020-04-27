Your Turn: feedback on bankruptcy suggestion, elective surgeries & Brad Paisley

By Diane Rutherford | April 27, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:56 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As states, like New York, face mounting deficits because of COVID-19, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy. Governor Cuomo called it “one of the really dumb ideas of all time:”

It's not the federal government's job to bail out anyone, much less a state that made poor decisions.

Bret Martin

If the people of NY are less important than a corporation, then maybe the federal government shouldn't get any of our taxes.

Meredith George

COVID-19 didn't run the deficit way up. Cuomo and his reckless spending did.

Paul Montpetit

Governor Cuomo says many upstate hospitals will be allowed to start performing elective surgeries again:

I hope this will happen. My son needs a very important surgery and we've been waiting far too long.

Amanda Hunter

OMG. This is not good.

Sheri Miller

Some Watertown teachers were delighted when country music star Brad Paisley joined their book club on Zoom:

Wow!!! Not a country fan, but that is wicked awesome!

Gary Wayne

Sometimes we forget that superstars are human as well and crave normalcy in their everyday lives.

Hope L. Danks Culbertson

