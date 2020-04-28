All Rise - COVID Crisis- Episode on CBS

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
With Los Angeles Under a mandatory shelter-in-place order, Judge Lola Carmichael presides over the first virtual bench trial when the criminal justice system is forced to adapt to the current crisis, on “All Rise” Monday, May 4.
Inspired by Current Events, the Episode Was the First Scripted Series to Return to Production in Groundbreaking Fashion, Filmed Extensively with FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and Additional Online Technology
Series Star Simone Missick’s Husband, Dorian Missick, Guest Stars as DJ Tailwind
Married Couple Mo McRae and Lex Scott Davis Guest Star as the Defendant, Kurt, and His Girlfriend, Rosa
“TBD”– With Los Angeles under a mandatory shelter-in-place order and trials piling up, Judge Benner authorizes Judge Carmichael to preside over a virtual bench trial, a case regarding a dispute between brothers over a car, on the virtually produced, timely episode of ALL RISE, Monday, May 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
While Emily represents the defendant, Kurt Beto (Mo McRae), Mark represents the prosecution, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) explore how to continue their romantic relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and learns to cook; Sara finds temporary work as a food delivery driver; Luke and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation; and germaphobe and type-A Sherri contends with the new world (dis)order.
Throughout it all, unknown dance party DJ Tailwind (Dorian Missick) offers a comforting, irreverent voice for all Angelenos in lockdown by sharing his music and thoughts via his laptop at home.
