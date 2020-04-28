All Rise - COVID Crisis- Episode on CBS

While Emily represents the defendant, Kurt Beto (Mo McRae), Mark represents the prosecution, marking the first time he tries a case in Lola’s “court.” Also, Mark and Quinn (Lindsey Gort) explore how to continue their romantic relationship while quarantined in separate homes; Judge Benner oversees court from afar and learns to cook; Sara finds temporary work as a food delivery driver; Luke and Emily’s relationship is taxed by separation; and germaphobe and type-A Sherri contends with the new world (dis)order.