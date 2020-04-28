Another dry day tomorrow.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -A quiet weather pattern will end tomorrow night, with low pressure moving towards the North Country. Expect passing clouds tonight with lows near 40.
Wednesday will start sunny, however clouds will move in during the day. Highs will be near 60. Expect southerly wind gusts to 35 mph during the afternoon. Winds will increase overnight, with lows in the middle 40′s.
Thursday will be windy with periods of rain showers. Highs will be in the 60′s.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.