Arts All-Star: Ashlyn Hilts

CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ashlyn Hilts sometimes uses music as an escape.
“I mean, we live in a really crazy world, especially now,” the Lyme flutist said.
She’s the 7 News Arts All-Star for April 27, 2020.
Playing what she wants for as long as she wants “is a really good feeling, it’s something that distracts me from the craziness of the world.”
She wants to spend her first two years after high school at Jefferson Community College, but after that is up in the air. She hopes to become an occupational therapist. Watch the video to learn more about her.
