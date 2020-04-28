Billy L. Hill, 75, of Ogdensburg

Billy was born on June 18, 1944 in Ogdensburg, a son of Billy A. & Doris (Dwyer) Hill. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at the Parsons College in Iowa where he was on the Dean’s List for all four years. After graduation, he entered in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He became disabled during his enlistment, and returned home to care for his parents.