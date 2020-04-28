Billy L. Hill, 75, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Billy L. Hill, age 75 of Ogdensburg, passed away at his home on Saturday (April 25, 2020). There will be no public services at this time.
Surviving is his brother Cornelius “Flier” Hill & his wife Honey of Lisbon.
A twin brother Bruce Hill and a sister Patricia Hill predeceased him.
Billy was born on June 18, 1944 in Ogdensburg, a son of Billy A. & Doris (Dwyer) Hill. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and continued his education at the Parsons College in Iowa where he was on the Dean’s List for all four years. After graduation, he entered in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He became disabled during his enlistment, and returned home to care for his parents.
Billy was a member of the Waddington Masonic Lodge # 393 and enjoyed bowling, golfing, teaching tennis, umpiring softball, hunting, fishing and especially caring for his beloved dogs.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences can fond memories can also be shared on www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
