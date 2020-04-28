Chilly start, warm finish, plenty of sun

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Tuesday will be one of the few dry days this week.
It starts out chilly – you might need a winter jacket – but things warm up quickly under mostly sunny skies.
Highs will be in the mid-50s.
Wednesday starts out dry and mostly cloudy, but a soaking rain moves in late in the day and stays with us through Thursday night.
We could see up to 2 inches of rain.
It will also be windy, with gusts of 45 miles per hour or more.
Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-60s.
We’ll have showers on Friday, too. Highs will be in the mid-50s.
It will be partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be around 60 both days.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
