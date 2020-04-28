Confirmed coronavirus cases hold steady in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - There have been no changes in about a week and a half in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lewis County.
The 11th was discovered on April 18 and announced the following day.
Three of them are in isolation. The other eight have recovered.
Twelve people are under quarantine after coming in contact with some who tsted positive.
Public Health has tested 304 people so far. Two hundred eighty-eight of the tests came back negative and results are pending for five.
