Councilor calls for ousting mayor during heated Ogdensburg meeting

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Monday night’s Ogdensburg city council meeting grew heated as one council member called for ousting the mayor.
Some of the fighting was over a bill from the city’s attorney, a bill some lawmakers say they knew nothing about.
Mayor Mike Skelly says the $5,400 charge was related to legal advice about splitting sales tax with the county.
Councilor Mike Powers said all councilors should have been informed.
Powers went as far as to claim the mayor violated the city charter.
“In light of this conversation and many phone calls I have received over this weekend, I would like to move a resolution,” Powers said. “I move that the city attorney prepare a preliminary resolution for the removal of the mayor under the city charter.”
“Wait, wait, wait,” councilor Steven Fisher said. “We want to oust the city mayor because you don’t know what was asked from an attorney?”
The resolution failed 4 to 3.
The council did vote in favor of working to consolidate county and city dispatch by November 1, despite the police chief’s warning.
Lawmakers also discussed budget cuts to make up for a loss of sales tax revenue due to COVID-19.
Skelly has said the city is paying its police officers too much overtime.
Council members say they will hold off making decisions until a special meeting in the coming days.
