COVID-19 Tuesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A second person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, according to Tuesday’s update from the county Public Health Department. No other information was available.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said parts of New York will be able to begin to reopen. However, he outlined a dozen things he wants to see addressed before that happens.
Cuomo also said a decision on whether schools will reopen will come by the end of the week.
He also announced the state fair, traditionally held at the end of summer in Syracuse, can’t take place this year unless the entire state is open and neighboring states are as well.
Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray has been in daily discussions with the governor’s office to work on reopening the county.
Elective outpatient surgeries did not resume Tuesday at some local hospitals despite Governor Cuomo’s announcement last week that April 28 was the day they could.
Funeral homes in New York City can’t handle the bodies of all the people who’ve died from COVID-19. Some of those bodies have made their way to the north country.
The deaf and blind communities are facing special challenges due to the pandemic.
