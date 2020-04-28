Elective surgeries still in limbo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Elective outpatient surgeries did not resume Tuesday at some local hospitals despite Governor Cuomo's announcement last week that April 28 was the day they could.
Cuomo said hospitals in areas that don't have a COVID-19 problem could resume elective outpatient surgeries on Tuesday.
But Tuesday morning, local hospitals weren't doing the procedures.
“Unfortunately, until we get more direction from the Department of Health, we really can’t do much as of yet,” said Taylor Scanlin, marketing director, Carthage Area Hospital.
So Tuesday was a day of waiting.
"We're just continuing to plan and prepare so that when the guidance comes and we have this documentation, we're really ready to provide the safest and best course for our patients," said Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations, Samaritan Medical Center.
But at Governor Cuomo's daily briefing during the afternoon came hope that guidance would arrive later Tuesday.
"Today there will be some guidance going out to those regions that can resume elective surgeries that the governor announced last week particularly prioritizing key surgeries that were put off for several weeks. That should be put out today," said Dr. Jim Malatras, president of SUNY Empire State College.
But as of 5 p.m., hospitals still hadn’t the received guidance.
Last week, the governor said elective outpatient treatment could only take place in counties where there are enough hospital beds and fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in last 10 days.
Patients would also need to test negative for COVID-19 before elective procedures.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.