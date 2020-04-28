“It breaks my heart,’ says Cuomo about having state fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - “It breaks my heart, but you can’t.” That’s what Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday about holding this year’s state fair in Syracuse.
It's a decision that likely applies to a wide range of other events all across the state.
During Tuesday's coronavirus briefing from Syracuse, Cuomo said the state fair, traditionally held at the end of summer, can't take place this year unless the entire state is open and neighboring states as well.
That's because one open event would draw large crowds from outside the area and might lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections.
"That is a no unless it was done statewide in collaboration with neighboring states like Connecticut and New Jersey. But can you open the state fair unless the entire state is at a point where it is open? I don't believe so," said Cuomo.
The state fair is currently scheduled to run from August 21 to September 7.
