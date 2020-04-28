Lillian L. “Muggie” Kelly, 91, of Theresa

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lillian L. “Muggie” Kelly, 91, of New York State Rt. 37, passed away, Friday afternoon, April 24, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, where she had been for the past month.
Born on December 24, 1928 in Chaumont, NY, she was a daughter of Louis K. and Catherine L. Hammond Ludlow. She attended Chaumont schools.
Lillian married Lauris G. Kelly on December 6, 1962 in Theresa, NY, with Judge Leo LaVasseur, officiating. The couple lived on Rt. 37 all of their married life. Mr. Kelly passed away October 12, 2006.
She was manager of the Soda Fountain for Kinney Drugs, Watertown, NY, for a time, and owner and operator of the White Birch Diner, Theresa, NY, for many years.
Lillian loved animals and she enjoyed hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors.
Survivors include a sister and three brothers; Dorothy and Robert Graves, Theresa, NY, Kenneth “Herky” Ludlow, Theresa, NY, Edward Ludlow and companion, Dottie Himes, Evans Mills, NY, Sandra and Steve Morris, Theresa, NY, Harold Ludlow and companion, Penny Simons, Hammond, NY; 15 nieces and nephews, David, Jimmy, Brian, Angela, Theresa, Amanda, Wendy, Timmy, Todd, Susan, Diane, Bruce, Tommy, Carol and Johnny.
Her parents, her husband, twin brothers, Leland Ludlow and Louis Ludlow, Jr., and two sisters, Rose Brown and Eileen Beckstead all died previously.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home by clicking on the Donate Now button (https://frederickbrosfuneralhome.com/tribute/details/741/Lillian-Kelly/obituary.html), to help cover family expenses. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Condolences tab above or one can remain anonymous. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
