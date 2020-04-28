Local funeral industry cares for NYC’s COVID-19 dead

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - One way you can measure the scope of the tragedy of COVID-19 is this: the funeral homes in New York City can’t handle all the bodies they’re getting. Some of those bodies have made their way to the north country.
The Oswegatchie Crematory has received the first bodies from New York City funeral homes. Some are COVID-19 victims and some just got stuck in the huge backlogs there.
“Funeral directors are not doing funeral directing as normal. They’re doing it in emergency management mode,” said David Penepent, SUNY Canton mortuary science director.
Massena's Donaldson Funeral Home receives the bodies and gets them to the Oswegatchie Crematory. The owner said he volunteered out of a sense of duty.
“I came into funeral service to serve and serving families is ultimately what we do, whether it's a family right here in our own communities or a family down in New York City,” said Chad Green, Donaldson Funeral Home director/owner.
People complained to Green on Facebook and by phone. They said they're afraid. He posted on Facebook there's no risk to the community. All precautions are being taken.
New York City families that have lost loved ones are certainly benefiting from this. But there's a whole other group of people that are benefiting in another way.
Those are SUNY Canton mortuary science students. A number of them are helping to transport the bodies to crematory's in New York state and elsewhere.
“It's changed their perspective of what we do as professionals immensely. They realize it's not all suits and Cadillacs,” said Penepent
Donaldson Funeral Home and the Oswegatchie Crematory plan to receive more bodies if asked. Crematories in Jefferson county may also pitch in.
