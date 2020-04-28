New degree available at JCC

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a new degree at Jefferson Community College.
Assistant professor of Business Studies Irene Wilder talked about the associate of occupational studies degree during an interview that aired on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch that interview in the video.
The new degree is geared toward working professionals who want to build on skills they already have with an eye toward starting a business.
It’s available this fall. You can find out more at sunyjefferson.edu or you can call 315-786-2437.
