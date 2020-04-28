Ogdensburg’s proposed budget calls for at least 9 layoffs

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s budget could have a $900,000 deficit and now there are specifics to the jobs that are likely to be cut.
According to the agenda for a special city council meeting set for Thursday, a resolution will call for 4 layoffs in the police department, 4 in the fire department, and eliminate 2 administrative positions in the recreation department.
It also calls for a 40 percent cut in overtime in the police department to save $114,000.
The spending plan would leave the city manager position vacant until the end of 2020.
The assessor would be laid off and a housing inspector position would be eliminated.
City Councilman Dan Skamperle is against the job cuts, saying because of COVID-19, there should be federal money coming to the Maple City.
"We know there will be a stimulus bill to help small cities and towns and to do this right now is just ludicrous in my opinion," said Skamperle.
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly told 7 News “I’m not happy about it either, but the city’s financials haven’t been good for a long time and it’s time to right the ship.”
