Phillip R. Pelo, 68, of Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Phillip R. Pelo, 68, of Route 126, passed away Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse.
In keeping with Phillip’s wishes, there will be no services Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Raymondville Cemetery, Raymondville, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Beaver Falls Fire Department, P.O. Box 456, Beaver Falls, NY 13305 or Beaver Falls Ambulance, P.O. Box 456, Beaver Falls, NY 13305. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Phillip is survived by his father Robert S. Pelo of Beaver Falls; his sister and brother-in-law, Pam Pelo Williams and her husband Bob of Beaver Falls; a niece and her husband, Melissa & Eric Gordner of Fridley, Minnesota; a nephew and his wife, Tony and Beth Williams of Heuvelton, NY; and four great-nieces, Abby, Shelby, Kelsey & Molly Williams; He is predeceased by his mother, Irene Pelo, who passed on July 20, 1969.
Phillip was born on May 21, 1951 in Potsdam, NY, a son of Robert Silas Pelo and the late Irene Emma Felix Pelo. He graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Phillip worked in the automotive field, before moving south for many years until deciding to move back to Northern New York, residing in Beaver Falls.
Phillip enjoyed fishing on the St. Lawrence River and attending his great nieces sporting events for the Heuvelton Bulldogs. He loved his trip to the Minnesota Great State Fair and his lifetime dream of going to Alaska to visit his great-niece Shelby and her fiance Colin.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
