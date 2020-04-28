Phillip R. Pelo, 68, of Beaver Falls

Phillip is survived by his father Robert S. Pelo of Beaver Falls; his sister and brother-in-law, Pam Pelo Williams and her husband Bob of Beaver Falls; a niece and her husband, Melissa & Eric Gordner of Fridley, Minnesota; a nephew and his wife, Tony and Beth Williams of Heuvelton, NY; and four great-nieces, Abby, Shelby, Kelsey & Molly Williams; He is predeceased by his mother, Irene Pelo, who passed on July 20, 1969.