Plan To Rescan

On June 8th, 2020 WWNY-TV is moving to a new frequency and if you use an antenna to watch TV, you will need to take action.
Viewers will have to rescan their TV or converter box on June 8th so they can continue watching WWNY-TV. No new equipment or services are needed and once you rescan you’ll still find us right where we’ve always been, on channel 7. Cable, satellite, and viewers using streaming services like CBS All-Access, HULU Live or YouTube TV are not affected and don’t need to do anything.
This change in frequency only affects WWNY-TV 7 and its multicast of WNYF’s FOX programming on channel 7.2. It does not affect WNYF FOX-28′s broadcasts on channel 28.
Now, don’t try to get ahead. Taking action before our Rescan Day of June 8th will not work.
Rescanning on Rescan Day is easy and just takes a few minutes. You can do this by selecting “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu. You can usually find instructions by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.