Ronald D. Gravel, 72, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ronald D. Gravel, 72, of 16 Francis Street, passed away Sunday evening, April 26, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home.
Ron was born February 7, 1948 in Holyoke, Massachusetts, the son of the late Arthur D. and Faye (Watson) Gravel. A marriage to Linda Snyder ended in divorce. On December 24, 1988, he married Evelyn (Compo) LaValley at their home in Norfolk. She predeceased him on February 2, 2002.
Ron worked for a time at the Chase Mills Inn and was the caretaker at the Massena Rod and Gun Club for many years. He had a great love for hunting and skeet shooting.
Ron is survived by his children, Ronald L. Gravel (Hillary Oats) of Norwood and Rhonda Bourke (John) of Midland Texas; his stepchildren, Edward LaValley of Massena, Crystal Foster (Gary) of West Stockholm, Jeff Arquitte (Tammy) of Brasher Iron Works, and Shawn Arquitte and many grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin brother, Donald Gravel of Massena, an additional brother, Arthur Gravel of Florida; and his sister, Virginia Compo of Potsdam; and many nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory may be made to the Massena Rod and Gun Club.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
