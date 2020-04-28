Second COVID-19 death reported in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A second person has died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County, according to Tuesday's update from the county Public Health Department.
The department said the data comes from the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 tracker, which was last updated Monday before 2 p.m.
No other information was available and calls to health department officials were not immediately returned.
This is the second person to die from the coronavirus.
On April 8, 70 year old Wade J. “Butch” James Jr. was the first person in the tri-county region to pass away from COVID-19.
He died at Claxton-Hepburn Hospital in Ogdensburg, where he had been a patient since March 29.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported no new cases of COVID-19. The count remains at 177.
Officials said 98 people have recovered.
Nine people are currently hospitalized.
To date, 1,465 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
