Virginia “Ginny” Rarick, 75, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - Virginia “Ginny” Rarick, 75, passed away on 4/27/2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Cape Vincent.
Ginny is originally from Dexter and spent most of her life in Cape Vincent.
She was the widow of Robert Rarick who passed in 1996. Surviving Ginny is her sister Judy Bates and brother-in-law Ken, 2 sons, Todd & Joel, daughter-in-law Tanya, grandchildren Emily, Gabby, Krysta and Amanda, and great grandchild Piper as well as nieces and nephews.
A private burial will take place.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.