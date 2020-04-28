’We’ll do what we have to do,’ says lawmaker about reopening Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - May 15 is the date for reopening some parts of New York state to some degree.
What's the plan for the north country?
Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray has been in daily discussions with the governor's office.
Governor Cuomo on Tuesday outlined a dozen things he wants to see addressed before any part of the state reopens.
Is the north country ready for it?
"There has been nothing established in this area yet," said Gray. "We're building this whole system from the ground up. In less than 2 weeks, we have to do it. We owe people an opportunity, a chance to get back to work and reopen their businesses. So we'll do what we have to do."
7 News anchor John Moore spoke with Gray Tuesday about his daily discussions with the governor’s office. Watch the full interview on First @ 5.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.