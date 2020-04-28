Youth Auditions! Matilda the Musical-Virtual/Remote

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
VIRTUAL YOUTH AUDITIONS FOR MATILDA THE MUSICAL AT SYRACUSE STAGE WHEN: Applications will be accepted through May 15, 2020.
AUDITION INFORMATION: Matilda Wormwood: An imaginative girl who is clever and wise far beyond her years. She has a thirst for learning that can’t be quenched. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 3, 2021. Vocal range between D5 and A3.
Bruce: Matilda’s classmate. Lover of chocolate cake. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 3, 2021. Vocal range between E5 and C4.
Lavender: Matilda’s classmate and friend. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 3, 2021.
Youth Ensemble: Up to 16 children will be cast for ensemble roles. Auditioners must be no older than 13 years of age by Jan. 3, 2021. The youth ensemble cast will alternate performances and will not be required to perform in every show. All ethnicities are encouraged to audition.
Auditioners should note that Matilda The Musical includes some morning student matinees in addition to evening performances.
Children must be available for rehearsals beginning in early October through the end of the show’s run on Jan. 3, 2021.
To Apply: Video/digital audition submissions for children ages 8 – 13 are being accepted now through May 15, 2020.
Instructions can be found on the Syracuse Stage website at
Information and videos must be submitted through this form. Video Requirements: Must include 32 bars of a song of their choice. If possible, please sing along to live or pre-recorded piano accompaniment, or use instrumental tracks from YouTube, iTunes, etc.
A brief reading from the script, Matilda or Bruce.
Please start video by stating your name and age with birthdate. Videos should be posted on YouTube as unlisted, not private.
For more information contact us at auditions@syracusestage.org.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.