Breezy, warm & mostly cloudy

Wednesday AM Weather
By Beth Hall | April 29, 2020 at 6:19 AM EDT - Updated April 29 at 6:19 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday, but not as sunny.

It will also be breezy. Highs will be in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Rain starts overnight and the wind picks up.

There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. Thursday.

Gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour.

Along with the wind, a soaking rain continues throughout Thursday.

Highs will be in the upper 60s.

We’ll have rain showers on Friday. Highs will be around 60.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.

There’s a small chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. It will be in the 50s on Monday and in the 40s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.