Breezy, warm & mostly cloudy

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday, but not as sunny.
It will also be breezy. Highs will be in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.
Rain starts overnight and the wind picks up.
There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 11 p.m. Thursday.
Gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour.
Along with the wind, a soaking rain continues throughout Thursday.
Highs will be in the upper 60s.
We’ll have rain showers on Friday. Highs will be around 60.
It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.
There’s a small chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. It will be in the 50s on Monday and in the 40s on Tuesday.
