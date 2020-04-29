COVID-19 Wednesday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region's total number COVID-19 cases to date hit 251 on Wednesday.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 180.
Jefferson County’s total positive cases of coronavirus remained at 60 on Wednesday.
In Lewis County, public health officials announced their 11th case on April 19 and there’s been no change since.
As sales tax revenue continues to drop during the shutdown of most businesses, counties and municipalities are struggling with budgets.
North country counties might lose millions in state aid on top of that.
In Watertown, the proposed city budget calls for a tax hike, layoffs and salary cuts.
Unions representing city employees, like police and firefighters, are being asked to make concessions.
In Ogdensburg, where there are proposals to make cuts to police and fire departments, people held a parade to protest the plan.
Hospitals in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are allowed to resume elective surgeries once again. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 35 counties have been approved to do so.
St. Lawrence County is in for a big increase in COVID-19 testing, which is going to be essential if the economy is to reopen.
Cable and satellite television providers in New York are being asked to eliminate, reduce or refund fees related to live sports programming.
Officials from Watertown’s American Legion Post 61 made a special delivery to Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday. The legion donated 50 spaghetti and meatball lunches to healthcare workers.
First Presbyterian Church in Watertown has set up a prayer wall where people can write down something they would like church members to pray for during the pandemic.
