Dave - A Review by Guest Blogger

The show takes a deeper dive into what life is like as a rising superstar. It gives you glimpses of the pro’s and con’s of stardom and what life is really like when the camera is turned off. Dave Burd does an excellent job portraying the road to success and how sometimes you need to work to accomplish your dreams. However, Dave is not the only character that has to deal with uphill battles. The character development is on point. He touches upon the struggles of mental illness and how appearances aren’t always as they seem. In the words of Gata “This dude back here dresses cool as ‘eff”. He knows all the hip-hop urban lingo but pronounces all of his words properly”