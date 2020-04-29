Edward Dorey, 83, of Moira

MOIRA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward Dorey, 83, passed away on April 21, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side and Hospice of the North Country. Due to social restrictions we are unable to gather at this time but will hold a graveside service in Sand Hill Cemetery, in the future. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Edward was born in Dickinson Center on July 10, 1936, son of the late William and Alice (Montroy) Dorey, Sr. and graduated from Moira High School. He served his country in the US Army. On October 20, 1956, he married the love of his life, Marie D. Fefee in Brushton, sharing a blessed union of 63 years. Edward was an Operating Engineer for Local #158 in Albany. When he was not on the job, Edward restored old Military equipment (Jeeps, cranes, etc.), was an accomplished welder, worked in his wood lot, went camping, motorcycling and as a pilot, flew his Aircoupe out of Malone Airport. He was a loving grandpa, who found a new sense of purpose and vitality as his grandchildren graced his life. He was a Life Member of the NRA; a 63-year member of the International Union #158 of Operating Engineers with a Class A Operating License. He is survived by his wife; Marie, his children; Robin and Robert King of Malone and Lynne and Dennis O’Connor of Moira, his canine companion; Biscuit, one brother; Eugene Dorey of TN, one sister; Janet Dow of TX, his grandchildren; Emily and Jon Barney and Tiffany Dorey, his great grandchildren; Dennis Barney, Alexis Brown and Dakota Moses, co-worker and friend; Chris and Debbie LaBombard. He was predeceased by one son, Philip Dorey on April 4, 2010 and a brother, David Dorey, Sr. During this time of social distancing, please take a moment to connect with Edward’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.hammillfh.com