Elective surgeries can resume in tri-county region

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hospitals in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties are allowed to resume elective surgeries once again.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 35 counties have been approved to do so.
Last week, the governor said the state will allow elective outpatient treatments to resume in counties and hospitals without significant risk of COVID-19 surge in the near term.
The counties now eligible are: Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Chenango, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Genesee, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Niagara, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Orleans, Oswego, Putnam, Saratoga, Schoharie, Schuyler, St. Lawrence, Steuben, Sullivan, Tompkins, Ulster, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.
North country hospitals placed hundreds of employees on unpaid leave after elective treatments were suspended, causing the loss of millions of dollars in revenue.
