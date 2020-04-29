General Mennes offers updates about Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fort Drum will begin a phased return of operations starting May 4.
Officials say the 10th Mountain Division will slowly see training levels increase and Fort Drum community members will have increased access to recreational services.
Officials will monitor how the transition is working to ensure COVID-19 doesn't spread.
10th Mountain Division commander Major General Brian Mennes joined anchor Jeff Cole Wednesday on 7 News This Evening. Watch the interview above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.