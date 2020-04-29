JCC offering virtual open house sessions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is inviting people to see the school from behind a computer screen.
The school has started its first round of virtual open house sessions this week.
Here’s how it works: people register for a session on JCC’s website and are emailed a Zoom link and password to it.
In the virtual open house, prospective students get information about the school and their study of interest.
They'll also get a tour of campus and a resident hall.
"I know students are really going to get to see what our campus has to offer. Not just by hearing from us, but by actually visually seeing it and that's really what we wanted to make sure students can still do," said Chelsea Monroe, JCC director of admissions.
The virtual open house sessions are also offered Thursday and next week.
