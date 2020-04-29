JCC’s Stone named to re-opening advisory board

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College president Dr. Ty Stone has been named to a board that will advise Gov. Andrew Cuomo on restarting the state’s economy.
It’s called the New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board and the governor named over 100 business, community, and civic leaders from across the state as members.
The governor has said that re-opening the economy will likely be on a regional basis according to the state’s 10 economic development regions.
Stone co-chairs the Economic Development Council that oversees the North Country region. The state’s other regions are Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, New York City, Long Island, Southern Tier, and Western New York
The governor’s “pause” order has forced many businesses to close their doors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
