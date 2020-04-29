Leland T. Dishaw, 76, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leland T. Dishaw, 76, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 with his family at his side at the Massena Rehab Facility. Due to social restrictions we are unable to gather at this time but will hold a graveside service at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. On September 13, 1943, Leland was born in Potsdam, son of the late Leon and Margaret (Tiernan) Dishaw. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central School. He married Audrey LaBar on September 18, 1965 at St. Patrick’s Church in Hogansburg with Fr. Joseph Stickelmyer celebrating. He retired from the Town of Brasher Highway Department. He was a heavy equipment operator and previously worked Guyette’s Garage, for Benny LaRue, Orville Kimble and operated his own pulp truck. Leland was a communicant of St. Patricks’ Church in Hogansburg and a member of St. Lawrence Valley Horseman’s Association. He enjoyed working in the woods, was a horseman, his Ford tractors and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Audrey, two daughters, Melissa Dishaw of Massena and Danielle Dishaw of Central Square, two sisters, Sally LaVare of Brasher Falls and Kay Eldridge of Massena. He was predeceased by three brothers, Daniel, Fred and Larry Dishaw. During this time of social distancing, please take a moment to connect with Leland’s family on his Tribute Wall at www.hammillfh.com