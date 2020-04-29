Man faces charges in connection with pursuit

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Croghan man was charged by Lewis County sheriff’s deputies this week in connection with an alleged pursuit a little over a month ago.
Deputies say 40 year old Clarence Merry was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in connection with the March 22 pursuit.
He was also charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, obstruction, and several vehicle and traffic violations.
Deputies say they located Merry on Monday at a home in Copenhagen while they were responding to a separate incident.
Merry was arraigned in Lowville village court and sent to county jail without bail.
