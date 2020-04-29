NY asks cable, satellite TV providers to give customers refunds, discounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cable and satellite television providers in New York are being asked to eliminate, reduce or refund fees related to live sports programming.
State Attorney General Letitia James asked 7 major providers in New York to provide the financial relief for customers.
It's all because all live sporting events in the United States have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
James said the cable and satellite TV providers continue to charge and collect high fees for live sports programming and refuse to reduce the cost of packages that normally include live sports programming.
In letters to Altice USA, AT&T Inc., Charter Communications, Comcast Cable, DISH Network, RCN Corporation, and Verizon Communications, James asked the companies to immediately prepare and provide plans to the Attorney General’s Office for how they will provide financial relief to consumers until live sports programming is resumed.
“At a time when so many New Yorkers have lost their jobs and are struggling, it is grossly unfair that cable and satellite television providers would continue to charge fees for services they are not even providing,” said James. “These companies must step up and immediately propose plans to cut charges and provide much needed financial relief. This crisis has brought new economic anxiety for all New Yorkers, and I will continue to protect the wallets of working people at every turn.”
She said cable and satellite television subscribers pay up to $20 a month in extra fees to access live sporting events, but even with the cancellation of all live sporting events in the U.S., providers are still charging consumers the same amounts and refusing to provide refunds or cancellations.
James sent a letter to the providers asking them to provide a plan for “appropriate refunds, discounts and reductions of charges and fees, payment deferrals, and waiver of termination fees, at least until live sports programming is resumed.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.