Ogdensburg police chief announces retirement as cuts loom for department

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The chief of the Ogdensburg Police Department is retiring after more than 30 years with the department.
Andrew Kennedy said his last day on the job will be May 30.
"During my years of service to the Ogdensburg Community I have worked with some excellent people and I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Ogdensburg," he said in a news release. "It requires a team of dedicated staff who are a part of and engaged with a caring community to truly serve and protect."
The news about Kennedy’s retirement comes as city lawmakers weigh proposals to lay off 4 officers and slash police overtime by 40 percent.
Kennedy also stated, "It also takes the support and leadership from a City Manager, Mayor and Council willing to engage in open honest dialogue to work though difficult decisions. In my years with the department and as Chief of Police I have been fortunate to always have had that necessary component. It is obvious that recently this has changed and that component does not exist.
"The personnel working at the Ogdensburg Police Department are some of the best that have ever served this community and it has been an absolute pleasure to serve with them. My hope for my successor and for this community is that they will find a way to once again have that much needed leadership support and that they will work together to make the safety and security of this community a priority."
There was no word on who will replace Kennedy.
