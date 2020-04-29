Parade protests proposed cuts to Ogdensburg police, fire departments

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A parade to protest the proposed cuts in Ogdensburg took place Wednesday evening.
People who participated oppose cuts to the city police and fire departments.
Meanwhile, the corrections officers union at Riverview Correctional Facility is calling for a boycott of businesses connected to any city council members who support the proposed layoffs.
Ogdensburg Councilman Mike Powers, who will not support the cuts, is president of the corrections officers union.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.