Praying during pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - "We pray for our city. Let us pray for you, too." That's what banners read outside the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.
The church has set up a prayer wall where people can write down something they would like church members to pray for on a tag and attach it to the fence.
While the church started on the idea this last fall and was waiting for better weather, Senior Pastor Leonard Sponaugle says the pandemic was a reason it tried to get it out now.
"I think people are all of a sudden finding themselves with time to reflect on what's going on and the news is frightful, so even if you're having a pretty good day, you turn on the news and you see the numbers and you hear the count of people who have died and it sets you back," he said.
One tag asks for prayers for healthcare workers and another for a son in quarantine.
The church plans to collect the tags on Saturdays and pray for the requests at Sunday services, which are now being streamed online and broadcast on the radio.
Reverend Sponaugle says people may be looking for prayer, especially now.
"Fear is a great motivator and who would have thought going to the grocery store and maybe touching a surface could put us in danger. If someone had told you that 3 months ago, you would've laughed at them and now it's a real thing. So I think people are rightfully fearful," he said.
The church hopes the community will use the prayer wall. So if you have a prayer request, all you need to do is open the mailbox, take out a tag, write down a prayer request and attach it to the wall.
