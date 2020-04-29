St. Lawrence County sees 3 new coronavirus cases, 0 in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 180.
Officials said 100 people have recovered from the virus.
Eight people are currently hospitalized.
Two people in the county have died from the illness.
Jefferson County's total positive cases of coronavirus remained at 60 on Wednesday.
Three people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, 51 people have recovered from the illness.
The number of negative tests stands at 1,378.
The county has to date tested 1,438 people for the coronavirus.
There are 56 people in mandatory quarantine, 87 in precautionary quarantine and 6 in mandatory isolation.
