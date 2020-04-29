Theresa A. Hayes, 75, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Theresa A. Hayes, 75, died peacefully Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, NY. She was born on December 7, 1944 in Canton, NY, a daughter of the late Leo J. & Beatrice L. Foster Harmer. Theresa attended school in Hermon-DeKalb and Niagara Falls.
She married Keith D. Hayes on October 17, 1965 at the home of his parents on the East Road in Lowville, NY. She enjoyed working as a Quilter for Lally Manufacturing in Herrings, NY and a while at the Sahara Restaurant in Fargo.
Theresa was a woman of Catholic faith and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #789, Carthage. Her and her husband were avid members of Northern Cruisers Auto Club. She also enjoyed country dancing, classic cars and especially rummage sales.
She is survived by her husband Keith, a sister, Ardis White as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also predeceased by three brothers, Ronald who died in 1968 and Dale who died in 1995 and Roger in 2013.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the West Carthage Fire Department, Carthage Area Rescue Squad or Hospice of Jefferson County.
Due to the current health care crisis there will be no public calling hours. A Funeral will be held privately by her family in the Chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Hillside Cemetery in West Carthage. Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.