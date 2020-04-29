Watertown American Legion donates lunches to healthcare workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials from Watertown's American Legion Post 61 made a special delivery to Samaritan Medical Center Wednesday.
The legion donated 50 spaghetti and meatball lunches to healthcare workers.
Those homemade meals were wheeled in and passed out to workers in the hospital's surgical services unit.
"The veterans of the the community appreciate the work, professional work that the hospital is doing right now. The doctors, the nurses, the staff, are seeing less and less of their family and we just thought we would like to show our appreciation," said Rocco Crescenzi, legion vice commander.
Healthcare workers who took the meals into the building shared thank you’s with the legion leaders.
