Watertown police, firefighters & CSEA workers mull concessions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says the city manager is sending proposals to unions that would avoid layoffs but cause pay concessions.
The proposals differ for each union based on how many positions would be eliminated. That's different from Smith's original proposal to cut pay across the board by 15 percent.
"I am still in favor of that, but that's not what was proposed to the union so we will have to make a decision based on what was proposed to them," said Smith.
Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191 President Dan Daugherty says the city gave the union two options.
One of them was to take a guaranteed zero pay increase and lose 2 vacant positions.
The second option was leave the opportunity for a pay increase in the future depending on what happens at arbitration. That would cause the department to lose the 2 vacant positions but also 1 filled position.
"It is not really an option we are even able to discuss. The city would be asking us to take a zero for this coming year when we still haven't fixed up the lose ends from 2016 onward," said Daugherty.
Instead, the union has presented a plan of its own.
“Something that we thought could at least help bridge the gap between the short falls and potentially save more than just our pending lay offs but other layoffs throughout the city. If everybody is going to be in the same boat we would like everybody to get on the same offer,” said Daugherty.
Another union that has a plan is the Civil Service Employees Association, which represents close to 140 city workers.
Details aren't known about the CSEA's offer, but President Max French told 7 News, "We're very unhappy and we believe we can find solutions that do not harm the people that make the city function."
Meanwhile, the president of the police union, Detective Charles Bickel, says the city hasn’t sent the union a proposal but there has been discussion about possible layoffs.
