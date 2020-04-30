ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Barbara J. Ramsey, 90, formerly of Adams, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020 at the Lewis County Nursing Home Facility where she had been a resident since January 2017.
Barbara was born in Black River April 24, 1930 to the Lloyd and Gladys (Staie) Johnson. She grew up in Evans Mills graduating from Evans Mills School as Salutatorian of her class.
She married L. Mason Ramsey July 31, 1949 in Evans Mills, NY with Laurance Heatherington officiating. Mason passed away November 16, 2008.
Barb and Mason lived in Smithville before moving to Adams in the early 1960's. She was a bookkeeper for many years at Agway in Watertown and for Charles Williamson Trucking in Watertown and Brooksville, FL. They became snowbirds in the early 1990's until they became residents of Betmar Acres in Zephyrhills, Florida. Barb continued to work for Charlie while living in Florida in Barstow & Brooksville.
Barb was also past treasurer for the Jefferson County Picnic in Zephyrhills. After retirement they enjoyed coming back to the north country for extended visits during the summer and into hunting season.
After Mason passed away, Barb, herself, became a snow bird staying with her son Randy in Clayton for many summers. In May of 2015, she moved back home permanently. Ironically, her first residence back north was in Milltown Meadows Apartments, Evans Mills, the same senior center where her mother was the first resident.
In August 2016, Barb moved to Summit Village, Watertown until transferring to Lowville.
Barb is survived by her children Kevin & Diane Ramsey, Adams. Randy & Carol Ramsey, Clayton & Barry Ramsey, Adams Center. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Corey Ramsey, Adams, Kristy (Rob) Gault, Endicott, Kevin Ramsey, Adams Center and Eric (Tashia) Ramsey, Adams Center. Step-grandchildren Heather (Terry) Craddock, Clayton and Chanese, Jonna & Corey Brimmer. Sisters Stephanie (Glen) Salisbury, Marion, NY and Lisa (Bill) Meyer, Croghan, NY. She is also survived by great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her father Lloyd Johnson, step father Merle Adams, Mother Gladys Adams and daughter Amy Ramsey who died in February 2013.
Donations may be made to the Lewis County Nursing Home Activities Department, 7785 N State St, Lowville, NY 13367.
Burial will be in the Dexter Cemetery at a later date.
