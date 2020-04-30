Barbara J. Ramsey, 90, formerly of Adams

Barb and Mason lived in Smithville before moving to Adams in the early 1960's. She was a bookkeeper for many years at Agway in Watertown and for Charles Williamson Trucking in Watertown and Brooksville, FL. They became snowbirds in the early 1990's until they became residents of Betmar Acres in Zephyrhills, Florida. Barb continued to work for Charlie while living in Florida in Barstow & Brooksville.