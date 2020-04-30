COVID-19 Thursday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The tri-county region's total number COVID-19 cases to date hit 254 on Thursday.
Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Lawrence County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 183.
Jefferson County’s total positive cases of coronavirus remained at 60 on Thursday.
In Lewis County, public health officials announced their 11th case on April 19 and there’s been no change since.
Lewis County General Hospital will soon offer rapid testing for COVID-19 as well as elective surgeries.
Governor Andrew Cuomo said tracing everyone who has been in contact with each of thousands of people with the coronavirus is a “monumental undertaking."
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul appeared on 7 News This Evening Thusday to discuss the economic health of New York state.
The New York State Education Department has cancelled the August Regents exams as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The Class of 2020 was supposed to enjoy proms and senior trips, but COVID-19 shut down school. Now, there’s a way the community can help make 2020 special for a high school senior.
The Massena Rescue Squad is observing its 60th anniversary at a time like no other - the time of COVID-19.
Watertown’s Salvation Army got a special delivery Thursday to help feed those in need.
