Cuomo to Stefanik: more money is needed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo singled out north country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in response to a letter she wrote with other lawmakers seeking guidance for reopening summer camps.
In response to a reporter’s question during his COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, the governor renewed his criticism of Washington politicians for not passing a spending bill to help relieve states of the financial burden due to lost tax revenue.
Stefanik, a Republican, was one of those who sent a letter to the Democratic governor on Wednesday asking for clarity on whether summer camps will be able to open.
In the letter, the lawmakers argue that summer camps are an important economic driver for local communities.
“The North Country is home to many summer camps that attract families from afar and serve as economic drivers for our communities,” Stefanik said in a news release Wednesday. “I am working with our local elected officials to seek guidance from New York State and establish a plan for summer camps to ensure the protection of public health.”
The lawmakers are asking for guidance to local health officials for how to deal with the possible spread of COVID-19 as campers flock from across the nation, if the camps are allowed to open.
“You can say to Representative Elise Stafanik and all our great Washington representatives, we could provide rental assistance for people who can’t pay rent, we could provide child care for essential workers – we are now – you know what it takes? Money. Funding. Money.”
In the four stimulus bills passed so far to deal with the coronavirus crisis, no money has been allocated to states to make up for losses in sales and income tax revenue.
“You know how much they gave New York State to do any of the things we’re talking about? Zero. Zilch. Nada.”
New York State has a $13 billion deficit, the governor said, and “they provided us nothing,” he said.
“You can do a lot of good things, but you need funding.”
State officials say what to do about summer camps is being discussed.
