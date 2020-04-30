Fire destroys Lowville home

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a Lowville home Wednesday evening.
Lewis County dispatchers say the single-story home at 4820 Wagon Road was fully involved when Martinsburg firefighters arrived around 6:30 p.m.
The home is owned by Alvin Eberly. Dispatchers say three people lived there and are being helped by the American Red Cross.
No one was hurt. The home and its contents were a complete loss.
The cause has not been determined, but is not under investigation.
