Heavy rain & strong winds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday could be a bit of a wild ride.
It will be windy and rainy. Downpours could be heavy at times – especially in the afternoon --and thunderstorms are possible.
There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties until 11 p.m.
Gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour.
Temperatures started the day in the 50s and will climb into the mid-60s.
Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s overnight.
We expect showers Friday, mainly in the morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs around 60. The weekend is looking nice. It will be mostly sunny on Saturday and partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be right around 50 all three days.
