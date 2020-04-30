Here’s how you can make 2020 special for high school seniors

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Class of 2020 was supposed to enjoy proms and senior trips, but there's a way the community can help a high school senior make 2020 special.
Sweets, presents, and notes of encouragement have been showing up at Macee Trudeau's door. She's a senior at Carthage High School.
"It really brings a smile to my face whenever I get one. I'm just like I got this even though things aren't going the right way I'm still going to graduate and it's going to be okay," she said.
The surprises are coming from people who have "adopted" Macee through a Facebook page for Carthage seniors. With proms and events being cancelled along with the uncertainty of graduation day, the idea is to help make up for lost opportunities.
“Having them lose this time is really detrimental and I just thought about the things I got to do my senior year and I just wanted to make sure we could give them a memorable moment even though it wasn’t the traditional moments they would have,” said Jorden Mead, who created the Adopt a Carthage Comet Senior 2020 Facebook page.
The idea is spreading across the north country. Another Facebook page was started for seniors in any school district. Parents can post a picture of their child so they can be adopted.
“Families from different communities can come together and say, hey, I’ve never known this person, but let’s help a stranger out,” said Lacey Robinson, who started the Adopt a NNY 2020 Senior Facebook page.
“It’s really nice people want to do this for us. Our senior year got taken away from us and that stinks but this is really going to make us feel better,” said Alexa Solar, Indian River senior who was adopted.
