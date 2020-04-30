High winds knocks out power for hundreds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As winds pick up across the north country, many people are losing power.
As of around 7 a.m., the National Grid website reports about 580 customers without power in Lewis County and another 325 in St. Lawrence County.
There’s a wind advisory for parts of the north country until 11 p.m. Thursday. Gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.
The outages are mostly in the towns of Watson, Croghan, and Diana in Lewis County and the towns of Clifton and Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County.
The electric company estimates power will be restored by 9:30 a.m.
