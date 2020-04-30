JRC Foundation reschedules Sunset on the Shore fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The JRC Foundation, which raises money for The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence, has postponed its Sunset on the Shore fundraiser.
The event, which was scheduled for May, will be held October 2 at the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel.
Foundation Director Michelle Carpenter appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday. Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
Carpenter also thanked community members for making masks for The Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence staff and sending new art supplies and activities for residents.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.