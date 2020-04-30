Lewis County’s hospital will soon offer rapid COVID-19 testing & elective surgeries

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County General Hospital will soon offer rapid testing for COVID-19 as well as elective surgeries.
The hospital ordered a rapid testing analyzer, which is capable of churning out results in 30 to 40 minutes.
Officials said the $63,000 equipment is expected to arrive during the week of May 11.
According to the hospital, the analyzer will enable faster and more frequent testing.
Officials said the equipment is expected to generate $65,000 in revenue within the next year.
The hospital also said it received guidance from the state about resuming elective surgeries.
Officials hope to be able to start performing the procedures at the end of next week.
Earlier this month, the hospital was forced to reduce staff because of "catastrophic drops in revenue” caused by the stoppage of elective surgeries.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.